Phthalates in plastic reportedly lead to early mortality

In English speaking countries, phthalates are often called everywhere chemicalsor “ubiquitous chemicals”. It is found in cosmetics, products intended for food, in clothing, or in products resistant to rain. And the constant presence of these chemical compounds is the cause of around 100,000 premature deaths per year in the United States, according to a study published in the journal Environmental Pollution, Tuesday October 12.

“We already knew that these products were harmful because they are endocrine disruptorssays Leonardo Trasande, an environmental health researcher at the New York School of Medicine and co-author of the study. But our study is the first to directly link exposure to these substances to early mortality from cardiovascular disease. “





To arrive at these results, the researchers analyzed the effects of phthalate exposure on a population of 5,303 adults. “These data were already available, explains Fabrizio Pariselli, toxicologist at the National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), who did not participate in the study. The researchers drew them from a national follow-up of the American population, as there are in France. “ For the investigation, the research team analyzed the data, mainly urine samples from adult volunteers, between 2001 and 2010, then they analyzed the mortality statistics of these people. The researchers focused on a subgroup of Americans between the ages of 55 and 64, as previous studies had based estimates of phthalate deaths in this population.

Extrapolating the results to the entire US population aged 55 to 64, the researchers estimated the number of deaths attributable to phthalate exposure to be between 90,761 and 107,283. “A good point about this study is that they identified a lot of bias factors, such as age, level of education, alcohol or tobacco consumption, BMI, etc., explains Fabrizio Pariselli. They took these factors into account, which supports the results. Because the hardest part in an epidemiological study is to link the cause to the effect. “

Although researchers have studied the 55-64 age group, the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention recalls that children are also exposed to these substances: “Children crawl and touch a lot of things, then put their hands in their mouths. Due to this behavior, phthalate particles in dust could pose a greater risk to them than to adults. “

