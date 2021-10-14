Pierre Ménès betrayed by Estelle Denis, he settles his accounts with the host

These last months have not been easy for Pierre Ménès. On October 8, Mélissa Acosta’s husband took part in the show Estelle Midi driven by Estelle Denis on RMC and RMC Story. The opportunity for him to explain himself on the accusations of sexual harassment to which he is the subject. Facing the host, Pierre Ménès also spoke at length about his terrible descent into hell. He also confessed “to have been at worst for 7 months” and to have “thought of putting an end to his life”.

The incessant attacks by Internet users against him have affected him enormously. “Because ultimately, on arrival, what is this story? It’s the hatred of social networks. The hatred and cowardice of

social networks “, protested the sports consultant. Words difficult to expect for the journalist. “Well, it’s not just that, anyway, Pierre”, retorted his interlocutor. To which Pierre Ménès replied: “Ah bah me (…) I lived it like that”. Many days after their muscular exchange, Anne and Axel’s daddy still seems to have his tirade through the throat.





This Tuesday, October 12 at the microphone of Jordan de Luxe on Star Play TV, Pierre Ménès gave his feelings on their exchange. “It’s not really going. I’ve known better. It’s super hard to move forward. If I weren’t so strong, I wouldn’t be here anymore.”, he confessed at first before confiding on his relationship with Estelle Denis. “She called me to do the show, but the aggressiveness of its columnists hurt me a lot “. Obviously, Pierre Ménès is still in shock. “I wasn’t expecting that. I’m going to Estelle’s, I’m expecting a form of fairness that wasn’t there. I even got angry during the show! But I have to understand that, although I do, I’m wrong! It’s not easy to admit “, he added, specifying that he did not deserve “by no means the surge of hatred” that he is undergoing today. “I was live, I couldn’t tell her her show is sh * t”, concluded Pierre Ménès. A straight talk that we know him well!

