Pink notebook! Ophélie Meunier has given birth to her second child, whose sex and first name she reveals

Ophélie Meunier couldn’t be happier. This Thursday, October 14, the host of Zone Interdite gave birth to her second child, as she announced to Gala. With her husband Mathieu Vergne, the journalist welcomed a little girl they chose to name Valentine. The perfectly healthy mom, just like her baby, revealed that her second child was born weighing 3.4kg and measuring 50cm. With the birth of the little girl, Ophélie Meunier and Mathieu Vergne therefore enlarged their family., since they were already the happy parents of a little Joseph, born in June 2019. As a reminder, the journalist had formalized her pregnancy with our colleagues last April, before posting several adorable pictures of her baby bump on the networks social.

In the columns of Gala, Ophélie Meunier made a few confidences about her role as a mother, explaining how a particularly unsuspected quality had emerged in her. “I have changed a lot since the arrival of my son Joseph. With motherhood, I discovered this capacity that women have to achieve a lot of things in one day”, she confided a few months before becoming a mother for the second time. With Paris Match, she unveiled the contours of the education she wants for her children. “My antidote is to educate him as I was, in a classic, fairly strict way: obey, be honest, polite, respect adults, grandparents, work and think of helping others in a selfless way, described Ophélie Meunier. Altruism, how to sit well at the table, you can learn. These values ​​which make the person that I am, I want to transmit them to him. For the rest, it is alone that he will face the world and its technological revolutions! “





Ophélie Meunier: when will she return from maternity leave?

At the end of last August, Ophélie Meunier had left the film sets and left the reins of her program Zone Interdite, on M6, the time of the end of her pregnancy. “A return to school like no other … At the end of August, it is the start of my maternity leave, I am preparing to welcome our second little one. I will leave for a few weeks the controls of Zone Interdite on M6 in Florence From Soultrait and the Unexpected Newspaper on RTL to Anaïs Bouton, she wrote on her Instagram account. Two dates that I have been carrying for 5 years for one, one year for the other, and which are very dear to me. I know they will accompany you both perfectly well! “ Alongside Mathieu Vergne and their little Joseph, Ophélie Meunier will take full advantage of her daughter, Valentine, during the coming months. The journalist will be back on the air next January.

