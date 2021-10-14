Pochettino at the bedside of Ramos and Neymar before the reception of Angers

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: the 10 biggest sales of the Red and Blue

Juan Bernat back against Angers?

“Juan Bernat is doing well, he is training with the group. There are possibilities to see him tomorrow with us. “

On the situation of Colin Dagba

“Colin Dagba is training well with the group. He performed well last season. We like him in his profile and his room for improvement. “

On the absence of the South Americans tomorrow against Angers

“We are living through difficult times with the Covid. We have to adapt. It’s frustrating not to have our players for tomorrow. But we must not find excuses! “

On the constantly postponed return of Sergio Ramos

“I have no doubt that Sergio Ramos will regain all of his abilities. A soccer player always wants to play. He necessarily suffers from this situation but his mind is strong and he feels all the support of the club who believes in him. “

On the disturbing words of Neymar

“Neymar is a sincere boy who reveals his feelings. We must take into account the context and the expectations placed on him from an early age. But he is strong mentally and above all he loves football. We must give ourselves the means to help the players. However, this is not the ideal time to discuss statements taken out of context. But it’s important to care about the mind. His passion, Neymar demonstrates it every day with us. In Rennes, it was the collective performance that was not good. “





On Keylor Navas’ injury

“As soon as he arrives, Navas will be examined, we are in contact with him. He felt an embarrassment, we hope that it is more as a precaution that he left than anything else ”.