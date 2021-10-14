Pochettino gives news of Neymar

This is the end of this Pochettino conference
Pochettino gives news of Keylor Navas
“Keylor is not back yet. He will be examined upon his return. We spoke with him. He felt an embarrassment. We hope he left more as a precaution than anything else.”
Pochettino: “A different context compared to Rennes”
“Many teams can offer a low game and attack against. It will be a different context compared to Rennes. We hope to be able to avoid the same scenario, produce offensive play and realize our opportunities.”
Pochettino assures that Neymar has not lost “his passion”
“His passion, Neymar demonstrates it every day with us. In Rennes, it is the collective performance that was not good. The poor individual performances did not allow a good collective performance.”
Pochettino: “The mind is very important for the players”
“It’s something very important. We have to give ourselves the means to help the players. On the other hand, this is not the ideal time to discuss statements taken out of context. But yes, it is important to care about the minds of the players. “
Pochettino: “Neymar has a very important mental strength”
“Ney is a very sincere boy, who reveals his feelings. You have to take it in context. He has a very strong mental strength. He has been in the spotlight from a young age. He is very smiling and he loves football. “
Pochettino: “We are frustrated that we don’t have our players”
“We are living a difficult period with the Covid pandemic. The situations are not always normal, we have to adapt with responsibility. It is not always easy. We are frustrated at not having our players. But we do not. There is no excuse because we have a large squad. The players who will be on the pitch against Angers will be able to perform well. “
Pochettino: “The defeat in Rennes was an accident”
“We don’t have the full squad yet. When we finished the match in Rennes, everyone joined their selection. We didn’t have time to talk to everyone. We have to take the time to analyze a defeat. It was an accident. In Paris, we don’t like defeats. We are all aware of that. “
Pochettino: “Dagba has great potential”
“Colin has already recovered. He is training well with the squad. He performed very well last season. He is a young player that we like a lot, with a lot of potential.”
Pochettino: “Ramos is in pain, but he is mentally strong”
“I have no doubts that he will return to his best level. Of course a soccer player always likes to play. He suffers from not being able to do it, but he is strong mentally. He has it. support from the whole club to help him get through this moment. We hope to see him soon. “
Bernat may be in the squad against Angers
Pochettino: “He has been training well for the last fortnight with the group. It is a possibility that he will be summoned.”
Pochettino will start his conference
The Argentine coach arrives in the press room.
Ramos’ knee problem
Wednesday evening, Fred Hermel, Spanish football specialist for RMC, said more about the condition of Sergio Ramos’ knee.
Ramos package confirmed for OM-PSG
“Sergio Ramos will continue individualized training under the control of medical staff and performance for another 10 days with the aim of returning to collective training,” said PSG in a short press release. OM-PSG is scheduled for October 24.
Press conference at 2 p.m.
Mauricio Pochettino will pass at 2 p.m. in a press conference, before PSG-Angers on Friday evening. You won’t miss a thing.