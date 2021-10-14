Pokémon Sparkling Diamond / Sparkling Pearl: a major gameplay change is controversial, and we’ll have to live with it

Pokémon Sparkling Diamond / Sparkling Pearl, the remake of the 4th generation Pokémon, will be released very soon and historical fans of the franchise who discovered the game on Nintendo DS at the time are scrutinizing the slightest changes planned for the game, sometimes for the better. sometimes for the worse …

The controversial return of a well-established feature: the multi EXP

The recent Pokémon Sparkling Diamond / Sparkling Pearl preview has provided fans of the Pokémon franchise with new details on the highly anticipated 4th Generation remake of Game Freak and Nintendo’s collectible monsters. Among the latest information that has reached the ears of the most engaged communities, the return of a feature generally appreciated by players who have recently discovered the Pokémon series, but not necessarily by historical fans of the franchise: the multi EXP.

the multi EXP exists since the very first Pokémon games, Pokémon Blue / Red / Yellow version. It allows, in terms that vary slightly depending on the episode and the generation of the saga you are playing, to donate part of the experience points earned during a fight to all the Pokémon on your team, rather than having those exp points benefit only the Pokémon that fought as was the case in the standard way. Originally, in Pokémon Diamond / Pearl on Nintendo DS, the multi EXP had to be held by a Pokémon on the team for the battle experience gains to be shared by non-KO’d Pokémon on the team. The Pokémon that fought got 50% of the combat experience back for them, with the other non-KO Pokémon on the player’s team sharing 50% of the experience. But that was before…





An impossible to deactivate multi EXP which is controversial

For this Sparkling Diamond / Sparkling Pearl Pokémon remake, the presence of the multi EXP is once again on the program, as in all the episodes of the saga, but its operation has been unveiled … And it does not only make people happy. As has been the case since Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu / Eevee, and Pokémon Sword / Shield, the multi EXP will be active from the start of the adventure … and impossible to deactivate! The experience of all your fights will be shared among all the living Pokémon on your team, no matter what, from the first fight you play.

Multi EXP is a useful feature to help beginners to advance their team without having to think about regularly changing the Pokémon starting the fights to distribute the experience among all the monsters, or to continue to advance the Pokémon of your team even when they are weak against a particular type and that you are in an environment with trainers overusing it. Corn experienced players may want to focus their experience gains on a single Pokémon to make it climb faster to level 100 or boost its EV in anticipation of a competition for example, and would have liked to be able to deactivate it.

It is quite possible, of course, to reduce the effect of multi EXP thanks to a trick: decrease the number of Pokémon in his team so that the gains in EXP are distributed over fewer Pokémon by the multi EXP and therefore increase the focus on those present in the team … But fans can’t help but think that it would have been much easier to let them turn the option off, which they have not failed to ask on social networks and forums for several main episodes, already …