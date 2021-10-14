Postponement of at least two months of the cruise season, in Guadeloupe and

The cruise season, a new collateral victim of the health crisis. It was postponed, in particular because of the low vaccination rate, in Guadeloupe and Martinique. There will be no stopover before January 15, 2022. Enough to impact economic activity and, above all, tourism.

At a meeting of the France Maritime Committee (CFM), a decision was taken not to organize any stopover for cruise ships, before January 15, 2022, in Guadeloupe and Martinique.

This is a real blow for the entire tourist industry in Guadeloupe. Professionals have fought tirelessly, for 15 years, to relaunch the cruise activity and convince companies to come to the French Antilles, as stopovers or port-base. But their efforts practically fell apart. When the time comes, they will have to start from scratch.

The based companies are going to change stopovers, very clearly. They will transfer their ships, in port-base, to other Caribbean islands: the Dominican Republic or Sint Maarten. This means no liner based, this season, in the islands of Guadeloupe. Olivier Michel, cruise manager at the Guadeloupe Islands Tourism Committee

The travel agencies of the department are hardly amused by this decision either. Half of the passengers on these cruises are local customers, ie between 20 and 70% of the turnover of certain agencies.

Before the pandemic, we sold up to 50 to 60,000 passengers, departing from Guadeloupe and Martinique (…). There, it is true, it is more than 20 years, since certain companies came for more than 20 years in Guadeloupe … It is sad (…). Valérie Ambroise, President of the Union of Travel Agencies

At all levels, stopping the cruise in Guadeloupe will have consequences on economic activity. The cruise season alone generates a little over 7% of direct or indirect maritime jobs. Artisans-taxi, for example, could be strongly impacted.

We were looking forward to this cruise season. And, precisely, this postponement is really a blow for us, for our profession, since the taxis that work in the port throughout the cruise season, it is more than 60% of their turnover that ‘they lose today, compared to this postponement. Marie-Céline Découba, secretary of the Guadeloupe Taxis union

The other fear of tourism players is that the big cruise companies decide not to return to the archipelago … at least as their home port.

I am quite pessimistic that they [NDLR : les compagnies de croisière] can come back next season, since colleagues from the Caribbean will do everything in their power to keep them at home. Olivier Michel, cruise manager at the Guadeloupe Islands Tourism Committee

Previously, the opening of the cruising season was announced for November 15th.

With this postponement of 2 months, it is quite simply the season that is aborted and the economic fabric, already weakened by the health crisis, will necessarily be a little more impacted.