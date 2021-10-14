Poutou reiterates his remarks on the police after Darmanin’s complaint

The elected municipal officer for mayor of Bordeaux and candidate for the 2022 presidential election for the New Anticapitalist Party maintained his remarks on the police this Thursday evening on our antenna.

“A reality”. Philippe Poutou, guest this Thursday evening of BFM Story, returned to the controversy that arose following the remarks he made against the police.

“The police kill, it’s a reality […] but not deliberately, I never said that “, specified the presidential candidate for the New Anticapitalist Party.

On police action in the face of terrorism, Philippe Poutou explains that this is “another scenario” and that his remarks are mainly based on the blunders and violence that occurred during the demonstration.

“Can we criticize the police?”

Invited Wednesday evening on the set of Franceinfo, Philippe Poutou had said that “the police kill, obviously the police kill” referring to the cases of Steve Maia Caniço in Nantes and Rémi Fraisse in the Tarn.

“We should see the figures precisely but in working-class neighborhoods, about fifteen young people are killed by the police annually,” he continued.

Statements described as “unworthy” by Gérald Darmanin. The tenant of Beauvau announced this Thursday morning to have filed a complaint against Philippe Poutou “in the name of the ministry, and to defend the honor of all the police officers”. For the NPA candidate, the indignity “is on the side of Darmanin”.





“The question we can ask ourselves today is: can we criticize the police? Can we criticize the repression?”, Philippe Poutou replied this Thursday evening on BFMTV, deeming “difficult to deny that there is police violence, young and old who are being killed by the police […] it would be nice to be able to really debate these things. “

This Thursday evening, the politician relies again on this figure which comes from an investigation by the media Basta!: “746 deaths by the police in 41 years, make the division and there we can start to seriously discuss the figures”.

“What is terrible is that there is a denial of the realities”, deplores Philippe Poutou, “we are trying to explain that there is political repression, a choice by the government and previous governments to strengthen the social relations and attack both the demonstration and working-class neighborhoods. “

Pass of arms with a trade unionist

Present on the set of BFMTV, Jérôme Jimenez, the Île-de-France communication manager of the Unsa Police union, denounced the statements of Philippe Poutou.

“You dirty the police, you make a bad buzz so that we talk about Mr. Poutou, who needs that we talk about him”, addressed the representative of the police union to him, “you spit on the whole police institution […] it’s a shame, it’s scandalous, scandalous “.

Finally invited to join the police on the ground to “give feedback”, Philippe Poutou asked the trade unionist to at least recognize “that there are young people who die under the blows of the police”.