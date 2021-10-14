Prevent Senior: this Brazilian scandal of wild experiments against the Covid with very French origins

A view of images of healthcare professionals projected on the walls of a hospital in Porto Alegre, Brazil on April 30, 2021.

Atlantico: A strongly criticized French clinical study citing a treatment against Covid based on a combination of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and azithromycin caused a scandal in Brazil where it was taken over by a private insurance company Prevent Senior. What happened ?

Barbara Serrano: Senior Prevent is a health insurance company and a chain of private hospitals. It must be remembered that in Brazil the public health system is very lacking in resources and is only used by the poorest fringe of the population. The Brazilian health system is close to the American system: the middle and upper class are treated via these insurances which have their own doctors and hospital networks. Senior Prevent is one of these insurances, specializing in the elderly (the average age of its policyholders is 68).

In March 2020, in fact, the French study conducted by Didier Raoult and his team on hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin in the treatment of COVID-19 was immediately disseminated in Brazil. Their president, Jair Bolsonaro, like Donald Trump, saw these studies as a godsend. Since the start of the pandemic, he has been firmly opposed to stopping the economy and, supported by a secret cabinet – called a “parallel cabinet” – made up of doctors and businessmen, he has been promoting “early treatment” from these. molecules.

Prevent Senior, whose management is close to President Bolsonaro, quickly put in place a medical protocol with these drugs (which will immediately be taken up by the Ministry of Health, which will make it the official national protocol for a while) and immediately launch a study on the effects of HCQ and AZTH on COVID-19 via its care network.

She asked for permission from the Brazilian National Ethics Committee but began the study even before receiving a response, after being assured by Bolsonaro’s parallel cabinet not to be worried by the Ministry of Health. In August 2021, doctors from the company sounded the alert and handed over 10,000 pages of documents to the Senate. What happened in the meantime?

Prevent Senior provided its COVID-19 patients with a “covid kit” – including up to 8 drugs recently – including ivermectin – without notifying them of the study, without obtaining their consent and, in some cases, without even informing them that these drugs were being administered to them. The “covid kits” were supplied in sealed packages and doctors did not have the autonomy to withdraw certain drugs, even when these could put patients at risk to life, which is frequently the case in this group of patients. age which often presents comorbidities. In the cohort of patients taking the “covid kit”, 9 deaths were hidden by modifying the cause of their death. Doctors who refused to comply were threatened with suspension of contract or even dismissed.

In short, a large private health network, at the instigation of the President of the Republic and his government, set up a wild study with hundreds of patients (636 in all), using them as guinea pigs, in their administering ineffective treatments, sometimes without their knowledge, in order to collect data that was ultimately falsified in order to be able to promote these molecules at all costs. These actions served two objectives: at the government level, it was a question of avoiding the implementation of containment policies, and, at the level of private insurance, of postponing hospitalizations as much as possible in a context of budgetary savings. .

The case was taken to court, where is it today? Has any action been taken?

Barbara Serrano: Since April-May 2021 the Federal Senate has set up a parliamentary commission of inquiry “CPI” (comissão parlamentar de inquêrito) in order to investigate the various breaches of the executive during the pandemic: promotion and mass purchase of treatments ineffective, refusal of the vaccine offer from Pfizer, inaction in the face of the tragic oxygen shortage in Manaus. The case Senior Prevent broke up when this commission was finishing its work, so it continued its work and is still in operation. The bosses of Prevent Senior as well as the President of the National Council of the Order of Physicians (which promotes “early treatment”) will soon be auditioned.





Along with this, a criminal investigation is currently underway for murders, misrepresentation and failure to report the illness against their patients. Complaints from families who have lost a loved one to COVID and who have taken these treatments are piling up to the point that the São Paulo prosecutor’s office, which is overwhelmed, is currently creating a specific line to receive them. Prevent Senior has already compensated a first patient in the amount of 1.9 million Reais for having provided him with a “covid kit” instead of interning him in his intensive care unit, causing him serious irreversible problems. Prevent Senior is also under investigation by the National Health Agency (ANS) – the body of the federal government that regulates the private health insurance sector – and by the Council of the Order of Physicians of the State of São Paulo.

How much does this case also concern France? What lessons should we learn from these wild trials?

Franck Clarot: The Prevent Senior case is undoubtedly linked to France, to the IHU, to Pr Raoult, and to the March 2020 article, initially published on a Dropbox, then in the International Journal of Antimicrobial Agent: Hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin as a treatment of COVID-19: results of an open-label non-randomized clinical trial

It is indeed on the basis of the supposed effectiveness of this association that “Covid kits” have been tested all over the world, and that a very large part of the world’s scientific means has been used, who to affirm, who to reverse this therapeutic protocol.

Although this study only involved 26 patients over 11 days (with curious exclusions), and the editor of the journal was both close to the IHU and a co-signer, it continued. to fuel the miracle cure fantasy.

And it continued … even after an independent review carried out in April 2020 (published in July 2020) by Prof. Rosendaal, doctor and epidemiologist at Leiden University, awarded the prestigious Spinoza Prize in 2002, concluded that “This study suffers from major methodological flaws which make it almost, if not completely, uninformative. Therefore, the tone of the report, in presenting this as evidence of an effect of hydroxychloroquine and even in recommending its use, is not only unfounded, but, given the desperate demand for treatment for Covid-19, coupled with the potentially serious effects of hydroxychloroquine, totally irresponsible. “

Shortly after this article, which is in fact at the origin of everything, in France, from the pen of Professor Raoult, on April 18 we could read a tweet who announced “A publication that should make people talk: experimentation with HCQ + AZ dual therapy in Brazil …” accompanied by a dropbox link to a study involving 636 patients, the exact number of patients included in the study causing scandal in Brazil.

The temporal and subject concordance therefore raises serious questions. The methods are also to be compared, the French study having also been singled out because of the breaches made to the regulations on clinical trials.

The scandal Prevent Senior is probably not an isolated case, because in the race for discovery and publication, others must have tried to win the trophy. Which is ultimately, if not normal, at least logical, when science is no longer discussed in specialist circles or in scientific journals, but on YouTube, twitter, FB, or in pre print dropbox… Which is certainly THE lesson to be learned from this crisis.