Prince William calls on Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk to “save Earth” first and foremost

PEOPLE – A suggestion two weeks before the opening of COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland. Prince William gave an interview to the BBC on Wednesday October 13. He was the guest of the show Newscast on the eve of the first Earthshot award, an award created by his father Charles for people trying to save the planet.

The Duke of Cambridge took advantage of this intervention to send a message to billionaires who are racing in space tourism. “We need some of the greatest brains and minds in the world to try to save this planet, not to find the next place to go to live,” he explained. as you can see in the video above.

On the same day, Hollywood actor William Shatner, best known for his role as Captain Kirk in Star Trek, at age 90, became the oldest person to travel in space. This event was made possible by Jeff Bezos and his Blue Origin rocket.

Richard Branson and Elon Musk are also the two other personalities to multiply the ads for space tourism. For Prince William, there is “absolutely no point” in going that high. There is a “fundamental question” to be asked about the carbon cost of spaceflight.





“We are going to steal the future of our children”

Prince William urged world leaders to take action. “I want the things that I have enjoyed, the life in the great outdoors, nature, the environment, I want it to be always there for my children and not just my children but the children of everyone”, said he declared.

“If we are not careful, we will steal the future of our children through what we are doing now,” he insisted. “It would be an absolute disaster” if his son George had to be “there talking with you in 30 years, repeating the same things, because by then it will be too late,” Prince William said. , the second in the order of succession to the throne.

In an interview also given to the BBC and broadcast on Monday, his father Prince Charles, 72, expressed his concern that international leaders who will meet in Glasgow are “just talking” during COP26, instead of taking measures to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

