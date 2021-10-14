Prince William criticizes billionaires in space tourism race, instead of “fixing this planet”

“Some of the greatest brains and minds in this world must be trying to fix this planet first, not trying to find the next place to live.” Prince William criticized the race for space tourism on Thursday, October 14, calling for focusing instead on the problems of the planet.

In an interview with the BBC (link in English) conducted before the first edition on Sunday of its Earthshot Prize to reward solutions to the climate crisis, the Duke of Cambridge also urged world leaders to take action to address it.

This criticism comes after a trip of a few minutes in space made on Wednesday by the actor of the cult series Star strek William Shatner aboard a rocket from Blue Origin, on the occasion of the second manned flight of the rocket of the American billionaire Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon. The latter intends to establish itself as a key player in the coveted space tourism sector, where British billionaires Richard Branson and American Elon Musk also compete. A trip for which William, once a helicopter pilot, does not “absolutely no interest “.

Ahead of the UN climate conference, COP26, scheduled for October 31 in Glasgow (Scotland), Prince William urged world leaders not to be content with “beautiful lyrics”. “I want the things I enjoyed, the great outdoors, nature, the environment, I want it to always be there for my kids, and not just my kids, but everyone’s kids.”, he said.





“If we are not careful, we will steal the future of our children through what we do now”, he insisted. “It would be an absolute disaster” that George, William’s eldest son, should find himself “there talking with you in thirty years, repeating the same things, because by then it will be too late”, added the prince.

Ahead of COP26, Prince William, second in line to the British throne, also joined his father Prince Charles’ climate appeal, whose long-standing action he praised in favor of the environment. In a BBC interview on Monday, Charles, 72, expressed concern that international leaders meeting in Glasgow could “just talk” during COP26, instead of taking measures to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions, responsible for global warming.