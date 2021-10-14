PSG football – Neymar at PSG, Pochettino’s cash response

Neymar’s words about his international future, and in particular the fact that he was planning to play in Qatar next year in the last World Cup of his career, made the football world tremble.

Until PSG, which has just signed a long-term contract, and sees one of its flagship players to understand his wear, while he has not reached his thirties. Leonardo and the Parisian leaders would have been so worried to the point of calling Neymar during his Brazilian stay, just to be reassured. For his part, Mauricio Pochettino did not need it. Always so serene, at least in front of the journalists, he mentioned this unexpected news in a press conference, on the eve of the match against Angers. For the PSG coach, no doubt is possible and his number 10 will still enchant the Parc des Princes for a long time.





Neymar has great mental strength

” Ney is a sincere person who easily expresses his emotions. He’s been in the spotlight from a young age, he’s got great mental toughness, I don’t think there are any problems. Sometimes things are taken out of context. I have no doubt that Ney loves soccer, enjoys it and that he will still play for many years. Neymar’s passion for football is intact, he shows it every day “, Warned Mauricio Pochettino, for whom it is good to remember that this interview dates from several months ago, and that Neymar was simply talking about his mental wear and tear for future World Cups.

Mental wear and tear taken seriously

In any case, the PSG coach has not neglected the importance of the mental aspect in the career of the players. Especially at a time when internationals are getting closer and closer to machines, having to play every three days for their club or their selection. And the timing will never have been so disturbing, as the Brazil of Paqueta, Marquinhos or Neymar will face Uruguay just a few hours before the resumption of Ligue 1 matches this weekend.