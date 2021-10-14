PSG football – Sergio Ramos warned about his future at PSG

Unless the situation turns around, Sergio Ramos will not be present in the PSG group for the match against Angers on Friday at the Parc des Princes, nor for the one against Leipzig.

If it weren’t for a football legend, the topic could almost bring a smile to your face. But for the umpteenth time since signing for Paris Saint-Germain at the beginning of last July, Sergio Ramos has disappeared from collective training and contrary to Mauricio Pochettino’s expectations, the Spanish defender will not be able to do his big debut in the jersey of PSG during the match against SCO Angers on Friday evening in a Parc des Princes which will be private in addition to most of the South American stars, Lionel Messi, Neymar and the others who played this week as part of the qualifications for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar .

Coming back to Sergio Ramos, the international break had allowed the Spanish international, left free by Real Madrid with whom he won everything, to rebuild his health, he who had been suffering for weeks from a calf problem. The signals were green and Ramos even resumed training earlier this week with his teammates at Camp des Loges. But a priori there was a new alert and the medical staff of PSG therefore intervened, Sergio Ramos leaving Mauricio Pochettino’s group. ” They don’t want to risk an extra month’s absence for an extra week in care “, Said Juanfe Sanz, a Spanish journalist.





PSG remain zen with Sergio Ramos despite the delay

For AS, even if necessarily the leaders of Paris Saint-Germain are very impatient to see Sergio Ramos know his first minutes with his new club, Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Leonardo do not want to panic, having complete confidence in the player of 35 years. ” Pochettino and PSG are relaxed about the situation of the former Real Madrid captain. They don’t want to put Ramos under pressure or force him to come back too soon, but they have confidence and believe that before long he will be in great shape and able to play at a high level (…) Nor does it care when Ramos will play, which is why they themselves have always avoided giving a date for Ramos’ return and eventual debut with Paris. When it does, it will, although without a doubt everyone is hoping it will happen soon, especially Sergio Ramos who is eager to finally get back on the pitch and put a difficult year behind him. Explains Andy McDougall, who works for AS.

✍️🆕 # 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗦𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗼 the @PSG_inside is pleased to announce the arrival in its workforce of @SergioRamos. The Spain center-back has signed a two-year contract and is linked with the club until June 30, 2023. ❤️💙 #WeAreParis – Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) July 8, 2021

Given the upcoming matches (Angers this Friday, Leipzig at the Parc des Princes on October 19 and OM at the Vélodrome on October 24), Paris Saint-Germain could decide to wait for the match after the still manly trip to Marseille for launch Sergio Ramos. And it will not be in a very simple match, since after its trip to the South, PSG will receive Lille, reigning French champion at the Parc. A great opportunity to start one of the best defenders in football history. Hopefully by then the calf of the former Real Madrid player will definitely leave him alone.