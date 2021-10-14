PSG: Pochettino returns to Messi’s exit

During the victory of Paris Saint-Germain against Olympique Lyonnais (2-1) in Ligue 1 on September 19, Parisian striker Lionel Messi (34 years old, 3 games in L1 this season) had displayed his dissatisfaction with the moment of his substitution in the 76th minute. For El Partidazo de Cope, Parisian coach Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to come back to this story.





“He was surprised because no player wants to leave the field. We are talking about the best player in the world who leaves the field at 1-1 on the day of his debut at the Parc des Princes. And he is surprised. I asked him: ‘ How are you? ‘. And he looked at me like he meant,’ No, I’m fine. ‘But that’s all it was. From what we knew, we wanted to protect him. in order to prevent his knee problem from getting worse. Then he was absent for two games and we were lucky that he recovered quickly. And then, look, against City, he was decisive in such an important game. I repeat that there was no intention except to protect him and take care of him. If you have Messi and you are at 1-1 you will have more chances of winning the game if he’s on the pitch. It’s a very clear basic principle, “admitted the former Tottenham manager.

