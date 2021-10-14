PSG | PSG – Controversy: Pochettino’s confession on Messi’s replacement against OL!

Football – PSG

Posted on October 14, 2021 at 7:45 p.m. by Th.B.

Replaced by Mauricio Pochettino to the surprise of the main interested party, Lionel Messi, and particularly his reaction to the decision of his coach, made a lot of talk in the press. A small controversy has even emerged. And the PSG technician has set the record straight.





On September 19, when he had been lined up for the first time holder in Ligue 1 since his arrival at the PSG facing theOL, Lionel Messi had not gone to the end of the meeting since Mauricio Pochettino made the decision to kick him out in the 75th minute of play. A choice that turned out to be a bone contusion of the left knee as the MRI revealed hours after the victory of the PSG against OL (2-1). His exit, however, made a lot of talk since Lionel Messi appeared very surprised at his replacement and the images went around the world. The Argentinian technician took stock of this episode.

“There was no intention to do anything, we just wanted to protect him”