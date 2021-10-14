PSG | PSG – Malaise: A summit meeting between Leonardo and the Sergio Ramos clan?

Football – PSG

Posted on October 14, 2021 at 5:45 p.m. by AD

As communicated by PSG, Sergio Ramos will not return to competition in the next ten days. With this in mind, René Ramos, brother and agent of the player, would have met Leonardo this Thursday morning to have a full update on his medical situation.





At the end of the contract on June 30 with the Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos did not find an agreement with his management to extend. A boon for the PSG, who jumped at the chance and offered the services of the Spanish veteran for 0 €. However, the signature of Sergio ramos is not yet a great success, since the player has not played a single minute since arriving at Paris. The fault of physical glitches, which are still not resolved. “Sergio Ramos will continue individualized training under the control of medical staff and performance for another 10 days with the aim of returning to collective training”, communicated on PSG this Thursday.

Leonardo reportedly met Sergio Ramos clan over injury