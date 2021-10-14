PSG, Real Madrid – Mercato: Pochettino misunderstands Mbappé, a bomb explodes on Haaland!

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: players at the end of their contract in 2021

Guest of the Spanish radio show El Partidazo de COPE last night, Mauricio Pochettino spoke about several hot topics in PSG news. Including the future of Kylian Mbappé, at the end of his contract in June 2022 and still ardently courted by Real Madrid.

“Kylian will make the decision he has to make, and the club will do everything possible to keep Kylian, because we are talking about one of the best players in the world, who is 22 years old and with great potential. Who can think that PSG does not want him to continue here for many more years? The club will try to convince him and seduce him to continue here, said the Argentine technician. I remain with the fact that the situation is open and that in the future anything can happen. The position of a few months ago may change in the future… PSG as a club have the hope and the capacity to seduce them and to offer them things so that they can stay and be happy. He has a contract until June 30, 2022 and the possibilities that he can change his mind are there … “

According to Edu Aguirre, Pochettino misunderstands this last point. “It is impossible that Mbappé has changed his mind in a month, he analyzed last night on the set of El Chiringuito. Totally impossible. The Spanish show also took an interest in the Erling Haaland case with some revelations to the key. “At Real Madrid, I was denied that there was a clause for his transfer,” said Josep Pedrerol. The club approached Dortmund who replied that it cost 250 million euros! So I think Real Madrid got used to the idea that they would play in the Premier League next season. “





🚨 “El REAL MADRID preguntó por HAALAND y el DORTMUND le pidió 250 MILLONES” 🚨 ‼ ¡Información de @jpedrerol in #ChiringuitoHaaland! pic.twitter.com/GS0F3cFgL8 – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) October 13, 2021