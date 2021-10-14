PSG wants to send heavy to convince Erling Haaland!

What follows after this advertisement

It’s not just Kylian Mbappé who should hit the jackpot next summer. If the Paris Saint-Germain striker is expected at Real Madrid, another striker will panic the transfer window. This is of course Erling Haaland. At only 21 years old, the Norwegian international (15 caps, 12 goals) explodes everything in his path. An imposing player (1.91m, 87 kg), Haaland is a complete gunner.

Powerful, very mobile and endowed with a mammoth strike, the Scandinavian is a real machine. It’s quite simple: since wearing the BVB jersey, he has scored 68 goals and delivered 19 assists in 67 matches in all competitions. Linked to the Marsupials until 2024, Haaland will logically be very difficult to retain next year.

Especially since it should be remembered that an agreement allowing a sale in exchange for a check between € 75 million and € 90 million (bonus included) would exist. A substantial sum, but which is far from putting off the player's most determined courtiers. Like Manchester City, for example. The Citizens have an appointment with the Haaland clan next January.





PSG priority

But the Mancunians are not the only ones. According to our information, Paris Saint-Germain has really made the Norwegian their priority in the event of Mbappé’s departure. The Rouge-et-Bleu have already started talks with Mino Raiola. Raiola-Leonardo, a connection that has already proven itself on the transfer window scene (Donnarumma, Ibrahimovic, van der Wiel), but also in contract management (Areola, Verratti, Matuidi). Without forgetting the Pogba file. And for Haaland, Paris is ready to draw strong.

Parisian leaders are ready to offer the Norwegian what they offered to Mbappé. Clearly, a two-year contract (plus an optional year) with the highest salary for the workforce (between € 38 million and € 42 million, not including bonuses). Paris is betting on the financial argument and on the ability of the Rouge-et-Bleu to glean trophies to convince Haaland. It remains to be seen whether this will be enough, because Ligue 1 is not really one of the sexiest championships in the eyes of the tall blond.