Publicis, Technip Energies, ALD, OVH, TSMC, Volkswagen, Apple …

Important (and less important) announcements Publicis is revising its objectives upwards.

Technip Energies wins the largest hydrogen production project by electrolysis in India from NTPC.

Vinci airports see their traffic double over one year in Q3, but remain 59% lower than in 2019.

ALD acquires Fleetpool to develop digital subscription services in Europe.

The OVH Groupe IPO will take place at the bottom of the range.

Akka unveils Green & Fly, a 100% electric hydrogen aircraft.

Covivio signs with Samsung France.

Groupe Marie Claire subscribed to a reserved capital increase of PlanetMedia at 1.50 EUR per share, for 1.2 M €.

NextStage AM supports the development of MoonBikes, an electric mobility solution in snowy environments.

Tonghua Dongbao, Adocia’s partner, has been approved to start the phase III program of ultra-rapid insulin BioChaperone Lispro for the treatment of type 1 and 2 diabetes in China.

Safe Orthopedics inaugurates an Innovation and Production Center in Fleurieux-sur l’Arbresle.

Alan Allman Associates acquires Canadian company Help OX.

Waga Energy launches its IPO in Paris.

Vilmorin, Prodware, Groupe Pizzorno, Winfarm, Drone Volt, GL Events and Invibes have published their accounts. In the world Important announcements (and others) Taiwan Semiconductor exceeds expectations in Q3.

Apple is considering transforming its Airpods into health terminals, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Volkswagen denies the possible loss of 30,000 jobs.

Nippon Steel attacks Toyota for patent infringement.

Fast Retailing profits lower than expected.

Amazon is looking for used cargo planes capable of connecting the United States to China.

MDXHealth is aiming for listing in the United States.

EPAM will buy Emakina at EUR 29.66 per share.

Wisekey reports 34% growth over nine months.

