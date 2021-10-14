Pyrénées-Orientales: rush on the last free antigenic tests

Autumn promises to be effervescent in the pharmacies of the Pyrénées-Orientales where pharmacists have organized themselves to manage, in addition to daily life, the third anti-Covid dose, the influenza vaccination campaign launched on October 26 and the control of health passes. for patients requesting a paying antigen test from this Friday, October 15, 2021.

The day before, this Thursday, October 14, 2021, the rush on pharmacies carrying out Covid antigen tests overwhelmed professionals in the Pyrénées-Orientales. As of this Friday, screening effectively becomes chargeable. “We went from an average of twenty daily appointments to double. I have more than forty patients scheduled throughout the day, people rushed”, confirms Bruno Galan, president of the Order of Pharmacists of Occitanie, established in Palau-del-Vidre.





According to the government strategy deployed to decide antivax to be immunized, in pharmacies antigenic tests will now cost 25.01 euros during the week and 30.01 euros on Sundays. Not everyone, as we know, is concerned. The list of those exempt from payment is long. It begins with people who have a complete anti-Covid vaccination schedule. This follows the unvaccinated on presentation of a medical prescription of less than 48 hours, the contact cases reported by the Health Insurance, the minors and adults attending school, the people preparing to undergo a surgical intervention such as those who benefit from ” a certificate of contraindication to the vaccine. “It will also be necessary to study the situation of those who have been affected by the coronavirus within less than six months”, adds Doctor Bruno Galan.

“The most complicated will be to sort and check on a case-by-case basis. This is why many colleagues have already stopped screening, they were forced to make a choice”, assures the practitioner who, unlike many pharmacists, has not favored the sole organization of vaccination acts. Because for everyone, if the third injection of Pfizer or Moderna has started with the populations most at risk, the single-dose flu campaign is fast approaching. “We are ready, we have already received some of the vaccines, we will be able to officially prick the candidates from next Tuesday, October 26”., Bruno Galan promises. Who will therefore continue to handle the swabs in search of positive Covid.