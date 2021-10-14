Radeon RX 6600: AMD’s new graphics card in stock

While the supply of graphics cards is still complicated, AMD is launching an assault on the entry-level and RTX 3060s by offering the RX 6600, a light version of the famous RX 6600 XT.

Radeon RX 6600: AMD attacks Nvidia’s RTX 3060

AMD’s desire in releasing the RX 6600 is crystal clear, directly attacking Nvidia’s RTX 3060 on the entry-level and full HD sector with a card at a very low introductory price thanks to to controlled consumption and architecture.

Inducted at the end of 2020, the RDNA 2 architecture (which also and especially equips the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S) continues to make its way with this time again, the AMD Navi 23 chip that we had been able to discover on the Radeon RX 6600 XT but slightly revised downwards.

If the raw performance of this chip is on average 10% lower than that of the RTX 3060, the enormous interest comes from its drastically reduced consumption since it operates with a power supply of only 450 W. For those who only want to enjoy of their games in Full HD, AMD’s promise to offer a card at a reasonable price should thus be able to be respected.

The technical characteristics of the Radeon RX 6600

On paper, the technical specifications announced by AMD are as follows :

GPU : Radeon RX 6600 (Navi 23)

: Radeon RX 6600 (Navi 23) Engraving : TSMC 7nm

: TSMC 7nm Game frequency : 2044 MHz

: 2044 MHz Boost frequency : 2491 MHz

: 2491 MHz Memory : 8 GB GDDR6

: 8 GB GDDR6 Memory chip speed : 14 Gb / s

: 14 Gb / s Memory bus : 128 bits

: 128 bits Bandwidth : 224 GB / s

: 224 GB / s Consumption : 132 Watts

As we can see, although the GPU is the same as the one that equips the Radeon 6600 XT, it is actually limited by about 10%, which is certainly felt on the performance, but also in theory on the price and especially on consumption. Another positive point, its size, the reference cards only use two slots with two fans and a single 8-pin PCIe connector.

Although it is compatible with all the latest technologies (Ray Tracing, DLSS, etc.) do not expect much from the Radeon RX 6600 beyond a full HD display on a 24 or 27 inch screen, its favorite playground. Like all current cards, it also has 3 DisplayPort 1.4 outputs and D’an HDMI 2.1 output.

Officially announced from € 339, don’t be fooled, the card will never be available at that price, especially since no so-called “reference” or “Founder Edition” card is planned. Manufacturers will therefore be able to do what they want and the starting price should rather be around 499 € as is the case for the Sapphire Radeon RX 6600 Pulse for example.

