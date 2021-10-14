“Ramos’ knee would be in much worse shape than we thought,” says Hermel

According to Fred Hermel, Spanish football specialist for RMC Sport, the recurring unavailability of Sergio Ramos, who has still not played with PSG, would find its source in a seriously damaged knee. At least that’s the theory of sources at Real Madrid.

Weeks go by, and Sergio Ramos is still not playing. While the debut of the experienced Spanish defender (35) with PSG was expected for Friday night against Angers in Ligue 1, the Spanish press revealed on Wednesday that the former Real player would once again be forfeited. What Mauricio Pochettino confirmed at the microphone of the Cadena COPE.

“Unfortunately, Sergio Ramos has not yet started training with the squad, but he is close, the Argentine said. I hope it will be as soon as possible. We are happy with his progress.” Except that behind the optimistic speeches, the situation could be a little more worrying.

“They tell me at Real: ‘We did not extend it because the cartilage is affected'”

Present Wednesday evening in the After, the Spanish football specialist of RMC Sport, Fred Hermel, thus relayed the concerns surrounding the Sergio Ramos case at Real Madrid. “I’m going to tell you about a personal discussion with people from Real, nothing official: what they say within the club is that the (left) knee of Ramos, who underwent surgery in February, would be in much worse shape than we thought, “he explained.





Like any rookie, and perhaps even more given his age and background, Ramos was nevertheless entitled to an extensive medical examination by joining Paris Saint-Germain this summer. Did the French club miss something that the Spanish doctors noticed?

“You have to take it with a grain of salt, but what I’m still told at Real is: ‘We did not extend it because the cartilage is affected’, which means that it goes beyond from the simple meniscus to clean, continues Fred Hermel. And because of his knee, there are what are called compensations. From the moment when such an important part of the body is affected, we do not have the same support , not the same confidence, we don’t hold each other the same, and that causes muscle injuries in different places, including the calf. That’s what they tell me at Real. After that, it can also be a way of justify why we did not extend it there … “