Ramos receives a colossal message from Paris SG!

Arrived free this summer from Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos has yet to play a single minute in an official match in the PSG jersey. Through its sporting director Leonardo, the capital club sent a strong message to the 35-year-old central defender.

Sergio Ramos still can’t see the end of the tunnel

While Sergio ramos was announced in Mauricio Pochettino’s group to face Angers SCO Friday evening, on the occasion of the opening of the 10th day of Ligue 1, the former captain of Real Madrid will finally be patient before living his first official minutes with Paris Saint-Germain. According to newspaper information The Parisian, the new number 4 of the Rouge et Bleu will therefore miss the reception of Angers and probably the match of the third day of the group stages of the Champions League against RB Leipzig, next Tuesday, at the Parc des Princes.

Still according to the same source, the 2010 World Champion trained on the sidelines of the group during the session on Wednesday. Blame it on calf problems that have bothered Sergio Ramos for several months. But the situation does not seem to worry the club of the capital too much.





PSG decided for Sergio Ramos

Even if the situation of Sergio ramos may well logically be annoying, the leaders of the Paris Saint Germain do not intend to abandon the player to his fate. According to the revelations of the Catalan daily El Mundo, the management of the club in the capital sent a very encouraging message to the former Sevilla FC player. “Our fight really starts later, is that we will need you at the top, so stop and recover without hurrying”, would have assured the PSG to Ramos.

Latest news, the newspaper The Parisian ensures that the native of Camas will indeed be forfeited for the reception of Angers, but could finally make his debut with Paris SG during the first Classico of the season against OM on October 24.