Real Madrid – Mercato: frying on the line between Ramos and PSG?

A colossus with feet of clay. This is what Sergio Ramos (35) would have become based on his absence from the field since his arrival at PSG this summer. It’s simple: the Spanish defender has not played a minute with the Rouge et Bleu, who have nevertheless played nine matches in L1 and two in the Champions League. Mauricio Pochettino finally hoped to be able to count on him tomorrow against the SCO of Angers (9 p.m.) but it was missed. Still. The Spanish legend, whose last meeting dates back to May 5, will wait a little longer. Yesterday, he trained again on the sidelines of the collective session.

This umpteenth setback does not fail to raise questions for a player whose recent repeated injuries worry both sides of the Pyrenees. The cause ? An injury to a muscle of the left calf (the soleus), the extent of which is difficult to locate. The only certainty put forward by L’Équipe is that he is not yet ready even if Ramos’ entourage may leak in Spain that he is fully recovered, operational and that he is feeling better and better.

“So stop and recover without hurrying”

“Aware that his case is causing talk, Ramos is pushing internally to resume competition as quickly as possible but he is currently facing the opinion of the medical staff,” says the sports daily. As soon as he increases the pace and puts more intensity into training, the spectrum of inflammation would indeed resurface, and therefore the risk of relapse of a muscle already affected in 2018 and 2019, forcing the player to step down again. Hence the pendulum swing of recent weeks, a step forward, a step back. “





To summarize the situation, the PSG staff would have sent a message to Ramos internally: “Our fight really begins later, it is that we will need you at the top. So, stop and recover without rushing. Enough to convince a warrior like Ramos not to go to the front?

