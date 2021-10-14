Realme 8i: a 120 Hz screen and a price under 200 €

The Realme brand offers its 8 series smartphone in 4G and 5G versions. Today, it completes its range with an 8i version with lighter characteristics on certain criteria, and improved on others.

After Realme 8 last April, Realme is back with its stamped version 8i. The smartphone, like the 7i compared to the Realme 7, adopts a simplified technical sheet on certain points, and a price a little more contained.

A little larger than its predecessor, of which you can also consult the complete test, the Realme 8i is equipped with a large 6.6-inch Full HD screen, in IPS technology and not Amoled. It differs from its brother by its refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. While the 8 was powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 chip, it is to its successor, hopefully more powerful, the Helio G96 that the new come calls, supplementing it with 4 or 6 GB of RAM. 64 GB or 128 GB storage, expandable through a microSD card, is added to it. Note that if the smartphone retains the 5000 mAh battery of its predecessor, it no longer benefits from the 30 W charge, but is satisfied with a 18 W charge.





To these compromises is added a change of size, reserved for the photo. The smartphone offers a triple photo module, only one of which is really usable on a daily basis: its main 50 megapixel module, with its wide-angle f / 1.8 optics. It has two sensors of 2 Mpx each, one dedicated to macro, the other to portrait mode. The Realme 8, for its part, was entitled to an additional ultra-wide angle …

It is by this price that this smartphone (4G only) intends to stand out. It is thus announced from 199 € as of today, the price of Realme 8 at its release, with a little more theoretical power, a smoother screen, but at the cost of some compromises.

A new C11 on the way

The Realme 8i is not the only novelty of the day. The Chinese brand also announces the availability of the C11 2021, an entry-level model equipped for its part with a 6.52-inch IPS and HD + screen (720 x 1600 px), a chipset Unisoc SC9863A, 2 GB of RAM, 8 megapixel camera and 5000 mAh battery. a refresh of the C11 launched in 2020, and which for its part was powered by a MediaTek chip. Its price is set at 109 €.