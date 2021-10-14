Reda Kateb: who is Alicia, the mother of her son?

Wednesday, October 13, Arte broadcasts Hippocrates, a dramatic comedy with Vincent Lacoste as a young intern in medicine and Reda Kateb, a foreign doctor who has landed in a new department. But in fact, who is the mother of the son of the comedian, Caesarized for his role of Abdel?

He is one of those actors who rarely evokes their private life. Discovered in 2009 in a prophet by Jacques Audiard, Reda kateb traces since his route to the cinema, in French films but also internationally, of Zero Dark Thirty To Django, Passing by Lost river by Ryan Gosling but also Non-standard. So many roles chosen meticulously by the actor, who has been very successful in Hippocrates, released in 2014, broadcast Wednesday October 13 on Arte. Alongside Vincent Lacoste, Reda Kateb plays Abdel, a foreign doctor for which he won the César for Best Supporting Actor. And if the success of the actor is no secret, his private life is far from the rhinestones and glitter of cinema.

Father of a son born in 2015 and whose name we do not know, Keda kateb intends to share his passion with the little boy, while discovering his own preferences. “Right now he’s very dinosaurs and Pokemon, but I offer him other things, like the poetic Miyazaki cartoons. We just saw the third installment of Me, Ugly and Bad, which we all liked a lot. of them”, he confided last January to Point of view. A son who has grown up far from the world of celebrity for the moment, especially with his mother, Alicia. For several years, Reda Kateb has indeed been married to an Italian dancer that haste does not seem to attract, she who has never appeared alongside her husband at premieres and other festivals.

This actress who looks like Alicia, the wife of Reda Kateb

However, according to the actor, his wife would be mistaken for the Italian actress Giulietta Masina, as he had confided to Leïla Bekthi during a cross-interview for She. And the actress, with whom he worked on the set of A Prophet, had approved of the comparison. “It struck me when I was introduced to Alicia: she’s someone whose eyes you first meet”, she added. For the rest, Reda kateb intends to let the mystery hang over this Italian wife who shares his life, and who gave birth to their son in 2015.

