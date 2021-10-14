Renault unveils its hydrogen Master

French manufacturers are cautiously embarking on hydrogen, first through their utilities. Like Citroën and Peugeot, Renault is preparing to offer a van fitted with a fuel cell, based on the Master. This is the first achievement of Hyvia, the joint venture created in June 2021 between Losange and Plug Power, the world leader in turnkey hydrogen and fuel cell solutions.

The Master Van H2-Tech is equipped with a 30 kW fuel cell, a 33 kWh battery and four tanks containing a total of 6 kg of hydrogen. Thanks to this set, the autonomy reaches 500 km. This is significantly more than that of the Electric Master, which announces less than 200 km! Another advantage of hydrogen is that it can be refueled quickly in a few minutes.

Hyvia has also presented a prototype charging station. The stations, available for rental or purchase, will be assembled in Flins from the end of 2021. The hydrogen will either be supplied on site by electrolysis of water, or supplied by trailer.











This vehicle gives pride of place to made in France! The van is built in Batilly. The integration of the electrical / hydrogen part is carried out by a subsidiary of the Renault group, PVI, in Gretz-Armainvilliers. The electric motor comes from Cléon, the fuel cell will be assembled in Flins!

This Master announces a loading volume of 12 m3. It will be available in early 2022. Hyvia is then preparing an extended version with 19 m3 (but less autonomy, 250 km). Then there will be a minibus that can carry up to 15 people.