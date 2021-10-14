Rental real estate: what will change in Pinel after 2022

Posted on Oct 14, 2021 4:38 PMUpdated Oct 14, 2021, 5:19 PM

The Minister for Housing, Emmanuelle Wargon, clarified on Thursday the conditions for benefiting from the full rate of Pinel in 2023 and 2024. This tax system to help rental property investment is expected to “gradually decrease” until on its extinction in 2024 in a context of “increased support for the development of intermediate housing managed by institutions”, she recalled.

To be eligible for this “Pinel +” after 2022, it will be necessary either to invest in a priority district of the city policy, or to meet a certain number of criteria as to the quality of the acquired housing.

Binding environmental criterion

Thus, “there will indeed be an environmental criterion, more demanding than the 2020 RE [la norme environnementale pour les logements neufs qui entrera en vigueur au 1er janvier 2022] », The minister indicated without further details. Arbitration is expected at the end of the last ongoing interministerial discussions.

With regard to the “quality of use” of housing, the government will rely on the benchmark drawn up by the developer Laurent Girometti and the architect François Leclercq submitted to the Minister at the beginning of September, and which defines minimum surfaces by type. housing, she confirmed.





These minimum surfaces are 28 m2 for a one-room, 45 m2 for a two-room apartment, 62 m2 for a three-room apartment, 79 m2 for a four-room apartment and 96 m2 for a five-room apartment.

Outdoor space and dual orientation

Last conditions to benefit from Pinel at full rate in 2023 and 2024: it will be necessary, indicates Emmanuelle Wargon, that the acquired housing “systematically has a private outdoor space and that it benefits, from the three-room apartment, from a biorientation ”. A decree on the subject will be published by the end of the year.