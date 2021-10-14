Reservation Dogs on Disney +: what is this series co-created by Taika Waititi (Thor)? – News Series

Disney + Star subscribers can now discover Reservation Dogs, a funny and original series that takes place in the heart of a Native American reserve.

What is it about ?





Four teenagers reside on a Native American reservation in Oklahoma. Out of boredom, they commit minor crimes …

A series that feels good

After Trickster and the controversy that followed, it’s Reservation Dogs’ turn to take us to the heart of an Amerindian reserve. The FX series, designed by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, has been available in France on Disney + since today, where it joins an already heterogeneous offer on Star.

Reservation Dogs is unfortunately a very rare product in the audiovisual landscape, due to its subject matter and its bias to have actors (not known), screenwriters and directors all from the indigenous community. To go further, the teams even put their cameras in Okmulgee in Oklahoma, where there is a Native American tribe.

Although it quickly pulls into comedy after a more dramatic start, the series draws on biographical sketches of Sterlin Harjo himself and his urge, when he was younger, to leave his reserve to discover the world. Even if it means doing some nonsense.

If Taika Waititi played a more minor role than him, his notoriety in Hollywood – in particular thanks to his work with Marvel on Thor – greatly helped the project to see the light of day. Moreover, we find a little of his style in Reservation Dogs (whose title parodies the cult Reservoir Dogs) with offbeat scenes and sometimes bigger than life characters.

The success has in any case been at the rendezvous in the United States since the series has already been renewed for a season 2, which should logically also be available on Disney +. In the meantime, the 8 episodes of season 1 are available and are waiting for you.