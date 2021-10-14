ResetEra: the famous forum announces its buyout for several million dollars, details

We all know, directly or indirectly, ResetERA, a famous forum to which we owe more than one heated discussion: today, an important announcement has just been made and it concerns… its independence.

ResetERA, a very popular forum … and complicated to manage

ResetEra clearly holds a place of choice in the video game industry, but also in tech and pop-culture. : forum with old-school functioning and difficult registration, guaranteeing a certain credibility for the information disseminated (not always, that goes without saying), it feeds the different communities with diverse and varied subjects, sometimes with unpublished scoops, sometimes with real problematic leaks … and sometimes strangely credible fakes.

A big piece of the web undoubtedly, built on the former NeoGAF and which today has accumulated some 45 million posts for 55,000 English-speaking subscribers. Cerium, the man behind RestetEra, therefore had the heavy responsibility on its own to manage this imposing vessel: even with the support of technicians, his duties as principal administrator were becoming unmanageable, as he explains so well in a topic addressed to Internet users.

The pressure of being the sole owner of ResetEra always remained and personal health issues made it more and more difficult for me to take it on on my own. I’ve been struggling with this idea for a long time now, but I’m being honest with myself and know that I can’t go on and on.

So Cerium has decided … to find a buyer.





The right thing to do was find a responsible buyer for the site. And so, after months of deliberation and negotiations, I confirm to you that as of today, ResetEra officially has a new owner.

a buyout of $ 4.45 million for ResterEra

Also in its post, Cerium announces that the new owner of ResterEra is MOBA Network, a Swedish company already owning many community-based gaming sites. And above all, he asserts that the company “Has absolutely no desire to change the ResetEra community and its culture in any way.” This should therefore reassure users.

As for the technicians and other contributors who worked for the site (by being paid, we mean), they will be able to negotiate their future with MOBA Network individually. Cerium, therefore, gave up his precious baby for the sum of $ 4.55 million: he will first receive 3.55 million soon, then the remaining million on December 31. A great success, to say the least.

Source: ResetEra