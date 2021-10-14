Resurrected has issues and players want reimbursement

Diablo II: Resurrected has been suffering from serious server issues for several days. This creates frustration within the community.

” Paying for a game that is only available when the stars are aligned does not interest me », Deplores David De Pauw in a tweet posted on October 13. For several days, he has not been able, like so many other players, to access Diablo II: Resurrected. The blazing remaster of Blizzard Entertainment’s cult action RPG is currently suffering from serious server issues. Frustrated, fans want their money back and started a hashtag: # refundd2r.

A little tour on Blizzard’s European Customer Support Twitter account is sufficient to measure the extent of the problem. For several days, he has only been sharing messages of apologies. The most recent date of October 13: ” We are currently investigating connection issues. Our apologies for the inconvenience caused. »On October 9, the same press release has been published. Proof that the situation is going on a little too long.

Diablo II: Resurrected frustrates fans

It all started well for Diablo II: Resurrected, launched September 23 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. The tests – including ours – were glowing, with a Metacritic score above 80 out of 100. During our few hours with Diablo II: Resurrected, we have not encountered any of the concerns raised, several days later, by the players. We were therefore far from imagining that the situation would turn badly, as has already been the case, for example, for WarCraft III: Reforged .





According to Kotaku information released on October 13, it all appears to be starting from a routine maintenance that was deployed on October 6. This is confirmed by the activity of the European customer support Twitter account: it is from this date that the messages of apology begin. On October 12, Blizzard promises: “ Our teams continue to work on immediate and longer term fixes to bring the game back online and ensure it remains stable. We will post an update once we have more information to share. ” A few hours later : ” There may be times when connections or game creation will be limited. “

This situation obviously generates strong reactions. ” That I regret my purchase! Don’t count on me for Diablo 4 or any other game. Blizzard is over », Indicates for example youplayop. ” Same day, same time, same channel. It’s incredible. 5 days in this m **** », Plague for its part Alex C. When others prefer to laugh about it with memes.

Currently at the heart of a scandal that has gradually made it lose all its support, Blizzard Entertainment believed it could calm the situation a little by making Diablo II: Resurrected, a celebration coupled with a brilliant tribute. It doesn’t start off very well.

Photo credit of the one:

Blizzard

Share on social media

The continuation in video