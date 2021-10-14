Rising fuel prices: car conversion to ethanol explodes

Posted on Oct 14, 2021, 11:52 AM

Record in sight. With 420,000 m3 of Superethanol-E85 sold in France in 2021, according to the latest projections from the National Union of Agricultural Alcohol Producers (SNPAA), the French will never have put so much bio fuel in their tank. The increase is 20% compared to 2020, the year when E85 was already the only one to progress (+ 4%), when the average gasoline fell by 14%.

With a price of 0.68 euros per liter, bioethanol has a fatal weapon, its price linked to less heavy taxation, especially when that of gasoline soars as currently above 1.60 euros. Behind this recovery hides the success of a few SMEs which scented, ten years ago, the right vein.

Certified mechanic

Based in Seine-et-Marne, near Fontainebleau, one of the main operators in the market, Flexfuel Energy Development (FFED), today generates around 10 million euros in turnover with this design and construction activity. manufacture of units for converting a gasoline engine to ethanol. In 2019, the company had sold 14,000 of these kits sold on average 1,000 euros and which must imperatively be installed at an approved garage.

In 2020, in an unfavorable health context, its activity fell to 9,000 units. “This year, we are aiming for 15,000 copies,” claims its president Sébastien Le Pollès. This autodidact started in 2007 on the niche. The test is then failed, the subprime crisis coming to ruin the economic model based on a high cost of oil. But Sébastien Le Pollès is hanging on. It was awarded in December 2017: a government decree authorizes this type of installation, giving a decisive boost to the market.

Two stations per day

Boss of the other big player in the market, Biomotors, based near Montpellier, Alexis Landrieu remembers those years. “In December 2018, in the month following the start of the yellow vests movement, we sold 3,000 boxes,” he says. The 2017 homologation was a real boost, he confirms. “Before, we were five employees, against 47 today, and we sold 60 boxes per month, against 1,200 to 1,500 today,” calculates the leader. Its turnover on this conversion kits activity, strong of 5.2 million euros in 2019, experienced a soft spot in 2020, to 3.5 million euros, and is now on the rise. : 4 million this year and 8 expected next year.

Two types of biofuels With 12 million hectoliters per year, France is the leading European producer of bioethanol. This is produced mainly from sugar beets and cereals (corn and wheat).

Superethanol-E85 is composed between 65% and 85% bioethanol, and the rest of SP95 gasoline. SP95-E10 contains up to 10% bioethanol, SP95 and SP98 up to 5%.

“Two new service stations adopt bioethanol every day and one in three is now equipped with it,” he says. Besides the price, the ecological argument has not finished convincing. According to the bioethanol sector, a car converted to this fuel cuts its net CO2 emissions by half on average. Local aid, in certain cities or at the regional level (see below), encourages the transition.

15,000 boxes were sold in France last year and 20,000 will be this year.

In total, on a potential market of 11 million vehicles running on gasoline in France, 115,000 are now equipped with a converter box and 41,000 are original “flexfuel”, according to SNPAA data. According to this union, 15,000 boxes were sold in France last year and 20,000 will be this year. The market has enormous potential, yet it only has four players. Apart from the two “giants” of the sector, FFED and Biomotors, which have set up a network of installers of 2,700 garage owners for the first, 650 for the second, only two others offer approved units: StepOne Tech, a Finnish company which works under the eFlexfuel Technology brand, and Borel, near Grenoble. The sales of the latter remain confidential, at 200 units per year, indicates its manager Hervé Borel.

Unfair competition

As for the fifth player to have its ethanol conversion devices approved, ARM Engineering, it has just thrown in the towel. This Tarn SME notably highlights the unfair competition of unapproved solutions available on the Internet, which cut prices and ignore regulations.

Ford’s most unexpected success has to do with it. The only manufacturer with Jaguar-Land Rover to offer bioethanol production models, the American is seeing sales of its vehicles compatible with this type of fuel soar. “In 2019, we released a Kuga model with an E85 solution. In six months, we sold 6,000, which represented 70% of the sales of this vehicle, ”notes a spokesperson for Ford France. This had prompted the manufacturer to go big in the second half of this year, with six models equipped with “Flexifuel” in-house technology. The first results are astounding: out of three Fiestas ordered in September from Ford dealers, two run on ethanol. In total, these vehicles represent 45% of the manufacturer’s sales.