    Ronaldo votes Karim Benzema: “He’s my candidate for the Ballon d’Or”

    Who will win the 2021 Ballon d’Or? Very smart the one who could answer the question today. In the running, several favorites, anyway: Robert Lewandowski, Jorginho, Lionel Messi or Karim Benzema. Scorer with the France team during the last Nations League, always more leader of Real Madrid, the Madrid striker begins to collect votes. And not just any. This Thursday, it was Ronaldo who spoke in favor of the former Lyonnais.

    This is my candidate, wrote the Brazilian legend on Instagram, posting a photo of himself alongside a still very young Benzema. He is the best striker, who has maintained a very high level for ten years and a great champion. You do not believe ? ”Winner of the Ballon d’Or twice (1997, 2002), Ronaldo therefore has clear ideas on the 2021 winner.


