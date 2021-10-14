Rugby: the former Toulousain Louis Picamoles announces his retirement and his reconversion in the breeding of goats

the essential

At 35, the third line international center is preparing to hang up the crampons, and prepare its return to the ground.

He made the happiness of Montpellier, Northampton, and of course Stade Toulousain, where he played between 2009 and 2016. The French international (82 caps) Louis Picamoles announced in L’Equipe that he was preparing to hang up the crampons at the end of the season, which he competes with the colors of Bordeaux-Bègles. “I don’t want to risk making the season too long,” explained the third row, who will blow 36 candles next February. After 17 years of professional career, the one nicknamed “King Louis” in Northampton has carefully considered his reconversion project, which will take the form of a return to the land: “With my wife Maïlis, we are going to set up a breeding farm. organic goat and it is time to embark on this great project, “he explained to the sports daily. Far from being an anomaly in the world of rugby: several players have indeed demonstrated the tenuous links that endure between oval ball and agricultural world.





La Dépêche had notably gone to meet a legend from the Stade Toulousain, Yannick Jauzion, who converted to ginseng cultivation through his company Jardins d’Occitanie which has thirteen hectares in the town of Seysses.

