Saints Row: shootouts, accidents and stunts, cars at the center of a new gameplay video for GTA-like

The reboot of the Saints Row saga begins to seriously accelerate its marketing campaign with gameplay all the way: today, it is the car fights that are exhibited to us with a video of several minutes.

Competing against GTA has never been easy and, besides, we can’t say that many people have done it. However, Saints Row continues and persists with a fully assumed bias: the pure and hard arcade, non-stop delirium and the politically incorrect that made the reputation of the first episodes., failing to be technically treated. It’s hard to say if this reboot will follow entirely the same trend but, from what has been shown so far, the explosive action and the big nonsense seem well preserved. See if this will still speak to sandbox open-world worshipers.

some derby destruction in Saints Row

Through Game Informer, theThe developers have therefore concocted a new gameplay video of more than three minutes, compiling clips entirely focused on driving and vehicle clashes. The opportunity to see that simulation is not really the watchword and that the derby destruction aspect is even severely accentuated. As for shootings, they are ubiquitous with the possibility for the player to shoot at the wheel but also directly on the roof of his car, in complete relaxation. We can also note the pronounced use of life bars for all NPCs, whether it concerns people or even vehicles.





We leave you to make your own opinion by reveling in this new medium, available below: know in any case that Saints Row is due out on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, and Xbox One on February 25, 2022.

