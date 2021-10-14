Samsung would like to launch Android 12 and OneUI 4 fairly quickly

After the launch of Android 12 by Google in AOSP version, Samsung would like to move forward and offer it on its smartphones.

The launch of Android 12 does not follow the classic timeline that Google has been putting in place for several years. Usually, from the spring beta, many smartphones entered the beta before a release of the system for the fastest at the end of the summer. Instead, we have an Android 12 whose beta was much more confidential, has been extended over time and whose deployment has not yet started in October.

Google did launch the AOSP version of Android 12 to allow manufacturers and developers to start seriously adapting their work for the new version, but to date, the company does not yet offer Android 12 on its own Pixels. A situation that seems to displease Samsung, which would like to offer a rather rapid deployment on its Galaxy smartphones.





Launch Android 12 on Galaxy before 2022

According to a message published by Samsung to its community, the firm would like to deploy Android 12 in a stable version “by December at the latestOr in a few weeks at the time of this writing.

For Android 11, Samsung launched the stable version in France on December 14 for the Galaxy S20. The firm therefore seems to want to compensate for the delay of Google not to shift its own calendar and to keep the habit of releasing the new major version of the system in December on its flagships of the year.

Samsung is already offering an Android 12 beta with the One UI 4 interface on some of its smartphones. The message published by Samsung specifies all the same that the calendar is still rather uncertain. The new Galaxy Unpacked on October 20 may be the occasion to find out more.