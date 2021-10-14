schoolboy dies of heart attack while exercising

The teenager felt bad after an asthma attack. Then his condition suddenly worsened and the boy died of a heart attack.

“It’s a big shock for everyone.” This Wednesday, a teenager from the Henri IV college in Nay, in Béarn, died after a heart attack following an asthma attack during a physical education and sports class, reports the daily South West.

“The 4th year student was in gym class at the stadium when he was in pain. He was taken to the infirmary by the teacher and two other students. His condition suddenly worsened, with first aid were lavished on him and the firefighters were called “, explains the mayor of the city, Bruno Bourdaa, to our colleagues.

Despite the presence of help, the teenager could not be saved. A psychological unit was opened by the firefighters to support, among other things, the sports teacher in this tragic ordeal. The management of the establishment also plans to establish communication around this event with college students from Thursday.





Psychological cell

“A letter will be read, which will also be sent to parents. A psychological unit (psychologist, doctor, nurse, social worker) from National Education will be present, first for the pupils but also for the adults who need it. A reinforcement of the medical-psychological emergency cell of the hospital of Pau will also be deployed “, indicates to South West François-Xavier, departmental academic director of National Education.

An investigation into the causes of death was also opened by the Pau public prosecutor’s office.