Seal: With her daughter Leni (17), they dare the same manicure!

A real bomb! At 17, Leni Klum walked the red carpet at the Netflix movie premiere The Harder They Fall in Los Angeles with her famous dad, Seal. Adopted in 2005 by the singer, the daughter of Italian businessman Flavio Briatore and German-American model Heidi Klum appeared in a very sexy (and very short) black glitter dress. On his side, Seal looked very elegant in a black frock coat and a matching patterned tie. A detail that is very important, he decided to wear the same red nail polish as his daughter, thus complying with the new fashion of #Malepolish. A really trendy dad!

Smiling, Heidi Klum’s ex seemed particularly proud of his daughter. Very close to the performer of the title Love’s Divine, the pretty blonde embraced him tenderly on the red carpet. Lou’s sister (12), Henry (16) and Johan (14) also came to this event with her boyfriend Aris Rachevsky, an 18-year-old hockey player.





Recently, the young woman made her debut as a model posing on the cover of the magazine. Vogue for the January / February 2021 issue. In the past, Leni has also appeared on the cover of the magazine Glamour and participated in Berlin Fashion Week including the parade Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda last August.

Divorced from Seal since 2014 and married to Tom Kaulitz since 2019, Heidi told the magazine about her concerns about her daughter Leni’s future in the modeling world. People : “I always thought she was too young. With his father, we always decided not to encourage them to work in fashion. But she’s grown up now. She drives a car, she’s 16, so I thought to myself that if she really wants to work in this business, she can if that’s what she really wants“.