Serge Lama evokes Michèle, the woman of his life: “She promised that she would not leave me”

After 60 years of career, Serge Lama has chosen to compile his most beautiful songs in a book, entitled “My life, my greatest songs illustrated by my favorite painters” (Fine arts). In this work, the singer reveals slices of his life and reveals the underside of his titles the most famous and illustrates them with a work of art. On the set of C to You, this October 13, Serge Lama declared, moved, that “nothing will remain” of his time. “Brassens, Brel, they will be remembered because they are literary”, he explained to Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine. Yet beautiful texts, Serge Lama has written! His most popular song, I am sick, prove.

In his book, Serge Lama compares his state on stage, when he interprets this title, to that of the painter Gustave Courbet in his self-portrait. The Desperate. “At the end of the song, I let go, I take risks. I’ve done it all my life”, said the artist. “It’s a desperate cry: you have to get out of deep and violent things. It’s a real scene of tragedy when I sing it on stage”, he analyzed in front of the presenter.





Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine then reminds him that he wrote this title for the woman of his life. “Yes, I wrote this song for Michele, I wrote others for her. She promised that she would not leave me, she left and I resented her”, sums up the singer. Serge Lama and Michèle Chauvier, his late wife, met in 1979 in Chamonix when the latter was already married and mother of a young child. It was not until 1981 that they could finally form a couple, then ten years. An interminable wait for transit love, which ends up revealing its pain in song.

Both muse and mother of her son Frédéric, Michèle Chauvier died in 2016 from a stroke. Another tragedy in the life of this great artist. Two years after becoming a widower, Serge Lama confided in Gala : “When you get hit on the head like this, there is nothing that can really be soothing. Time relieves a little, but these are wounds that never heal “. Today, the singer lives happily in the arms of his young companion Luana.