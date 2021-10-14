Serge Lama: his heartbreaking confidences about his state of health

After sixty years of career and at least as many musical successes, Serge Lama, 78 years old, draws a line on the tours. In question, his state of health declining, consequence of a road accident which occurred fifty-six years ago.

He found a taste for life again. On September 3, Serge Lama, 78, said “yes” to the third woman in his life, his assistant and manager Luana Santonino. But if he now lives the perfect love with the latter, the artist must now bid farewell to the other love of his life: the public. In an interview with Parisian, the interpreter of From adventures to adventures spoke with sadness about his declining health, which requires him today to make a line on the scene.

“There will be no tour, he revealed to our colleagues. It’s not that I don’t want to, but I’m scared. During the last one, I broke my face several times. You should have seen Luana faint behind me. I’m not saying that I won’t have a farewell party at the Olympia, but touring is no longer in my capacity. I’m too fragile: my left leg is getting worse and worse, and the right has been carrying my body since the accident fifty-six years ago … That would be one fight too many. ” For more than fifty years, Serge Lama has indeed borne the scars of a road accident on August 12, 1965, an accident which cost the life of his fiancée at the time, the musician Liliane Benelli, then aged 30. .

“The scene, I have given enough”

However, the baritone has not said its last word. Tuesday, September 28, he announced the publication of My life, my greatest songs illustrated by my favorite painters, a book retracing his career through the brush. He also plans to return to the studio. “An album is fun. I’m going to record a new one in the spring, with a release planned in a year. At the end of my career, I wanted to remake an album in the spirit of my red record, the one that marked my life. “ a “swan song”, as he says, which will allow him to forget the scene he loved so much: “Go back on the roads, stand on the podiums, swing my big arms, this time is over, he concludes. My songs demand too much of me physically. I was able to go all out on tour until I was 70, which is already great. The scene, I have given enough. I did up to 307 concerts in 1976! “

