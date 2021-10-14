Sergio Agüero assumes the choice FC Barcelona

What follows after this advertisement

Playing with Lionel Messi. Sergio Agüero had decided to opt for FC Barcelona, ​​too, to evolve with his lifelong friend in the club, after having rubbed shoulders with him for many years in the selection of Argentina. However, the plan did not go as planned and the Pulga flew to Paris SG in the heart of the summer. For their part, the Catalans point to a sad 9th place in the Liga standings and have two defeats in as many matches in the Champions League.

However, the 33-year-old striker, contrary to some rumors, does not regret having chosen Barça, as he explained in the columns ofEl Pais this Thursday. “No, I don’t regret. Let’s be sincere. Which player wouldn’t like to be at Barça? I would tell you that the majority of footballers would like to wear this jersey, whether Barça is good or bad ”, he confided before continuing.





The Kun couldn’t say no

“I arrived expecting to play with Leo with a good team behind us, which the club were trying to do. When they called me I said to myself: “It doesn’t matter how much they pay. I’m getting back in shape and I’m going to help this team as much as possible” “, he explained. For now, the international albiceleste (101 caps, 42 goals) has not really been able to help his new formation, the fault of a rather long injury. But here he is slowly but surely back.

This Wednesday, in a friendly, he scored his first goal with the Blaugranas against Cornella (2-2). A fox goal. More than this realization, it was his good feelings that reassured him, indicates Sport. What motivate him to want to help always more. “You can only consider yourself a start when you do things well and help the team well. Otherwise, no. And that’s what I’m thinking about. I want to help the team with goals. Beyond the changes that have taken place, such as the departure of Leo ”, he concluded. Ronald Koeman, in great difficulty, is waiting for that!