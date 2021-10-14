SNCF announces that it will no longer sell plastic bottles in its TGVs

SNCF announced Thursday, October 14, that it would no longer sell plastic bottles in its TGV and Intercités, favoring more environmentally friendly packaging. The company sells 2 million a year in the bars of its trains, water being the second product sold after coffee. “It was a real paradox that we put millions [d’euros] to have TGVs that are 97% recyclable and that we sell plastic bottles there “, explained to AFP the director of Voyages SNCF, Alain Krakovitch.

Plastic bottles will be replaced by cardboard packaging for still water and aluminum cans for sparkling water, both sold under the name “L’Eau Neuve” and from the Pyrenees. The company intends to install interactive terminals on trains in 2022 to place orders before going to collect their order at the bar. The menu, revisited, will focus more on organic and French products, and will offer a vegetarian option. “We are in the process of setting up coffee dispensers” working with pods, also underlined Alain Krakovitch.





The SNCF, which aims to be an example of an ecological means of transport, also promises “the implementation of innovative logistics schemes to promote the recycling of costs in stations and reduce food waste”. Selective sorting will gradually be generalized on board its trains.