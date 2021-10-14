Society. Harassment, insults, threats … Scientists who took a stand on Covid-19 targeted

When he took his afternoon off on May 17, Belgian virologist Marc van Ranst had no idea he might be saving his life.

The expert was the target of a far-right soldier, Jürgen Conings. Tracked down by the police, the latter fled before he could carry out his threats and was found dead on June 20, killed by gunshot. In his car there were four rocket launchers and ammunition.

Since then, the investigation has shown that he was near Van Ranst’s home on that famous May 17th.

“According to the surveillance cameras, his car was parked in the street and he was waiting for me to come home,” says the virologist. “What he didn’t know was that for the first time in 18 months, I had taken a half-day off and so I was already home.”

Police protection

Marc van Ranst and his family were placed under police protection and had to live in several secret places for about a month.

A prominent expert in the media during the health crisis, the Flemish virologist has become the pet peeve of anti-masks: “I have a huge file of around 150 threat messages. Some are minor – I am compared to Hitler or Mengele (Nazi doctor, editor’s note) – others are death threats ”.

A phenomenon so widespread in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom …

He is not the only one: according to a survey published on Wednesday by the journal Nature, scientists who have spoken about Covid in the media have often collected threats and harassment.

321 specialists responded to the survey of the prestigious medical journal, mainly in the United Kingdom, the United States and Germany.

Only a third reported no negative consequences after speaking publicly about the Covid. More than half say they have seen their credibility questioned and 15% say they have received death threats. And according to the review, a milestone has been reached with the pandemic.





“It was extremely violent,” says Karine Lacombe

“It was extremely violent, I had never been confronted with that”, says the French infectious disease specialist Karine Lacombe, co-signer in December 2020 in the journal The Lancet of a letter denouncing the harassment of women scientists.

Having become a media figure with the pandemic, she began to be the target of attacks when she took a stand against hydroxychloroquine, the treatment promoted by the disputed Pr Didier Raoult.

“It was from there that things got out of hand,” she recalls. “I was cursed in the street. In anonymous letters, I have been threatened with rape with barbed wire, things like that. It was a very difficult time ”.