Solar Ash: bad news for the next Heart Machine game a few days before its release

While we were happy to discover the next creation from the developers of Hyper Light Drifter, the game, published by Annapurna Interactive, has just announced, through the voice of the development teams, some bad news. The app had also just started its home stretch before its official launch.

Development teams sometimes have to make tough decisions when it comes to officially releasing a video game. This is the case of the developers of Heart Machine, to whom we owe the excellent Hyper Light Drifter released at the very end of March 2016, who unfortunately announced the postponement of Solar Ash, to be released on PC, PS4 and PS5.

Proudly exhibited by Annapurna Interactive during the 2021 edition of E3, Solar Ash made our mouths water by drawing a nervous trailer featuring his boss fights in a rendering reminiscent of a certain Shadow of the Colossus in his time. The game was even presented twice during the summer since it offered us, at the end of July, an extract which ended with the announcement of a release date.





However, we’ll have to make it up to ourselves and patiently wait five more weeks to try out the next creation of Heart Machine, the release date of which slips to December 2.. Saddened by this decision, the developers explain to us that they don’t have enough time to polish the game and get rid of its latest bugs, which makes it unthinkable for an October 26 release.

Nevertheless, they assure that this additional delay will be enough to allow Solar Ash to shine as it deserves. because, like a good number of games currently, this last one knew a complicated development because of the pandemic which affected our world during the last 16 months.