Soso Maness calls out a spectator who harassed a woman in the middle of a concert

While the world of rap (and music in general) is often frowned upon for its representation of women, the Marseille rapper has destroyed this bad reputation in a few sentences.

Soso Maness. Credit: Meng Christophe / REUTERS

On October 8, Soso Maness gave a concert in Narrosse in the Landes, on the occasion of the You-F Festival. Like any concert, those of the rapper from Marseille are synonymous with celebration and a good atmosphere. But an overly insistent spectator almost ruined the evening.

It was without counting on the intervention of Soso Maness in defender of one of his spectators and by reframing his potential harasser.





Soso Maness interrupts his concert to reframe an insistent spectator

Soso Maness. Credit: ABACA / REUTERS

” Poto, please leave her alone », Repeats four times the rapper from Marseille in a video filmed during the concert, then relayed on social networks by the site Kultur. In this short 36-second video that is already talking on the internet, we see Soso Maness interrupting his show to reprimand a spectator.

” Bro, I already told you once, please respect, respect women. I have seen you since a while ago », He strikes at a spectator with an inappropriate attitude towards a young woman. It did not take less to trigger the cheers and applause of the room.

A visit to the Landes that went well for Soso Maness. Last September, during the Fête de l’Huma, the rapper was talked about after having made his audience sing “everyone, everyone hates the police”. A controversy that will perhaps manage to erase his respectable gesture during this concert.