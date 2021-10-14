SpaceX will transport the first factory to space

Setting up factories in space is not a whim of billionaires disconnected from reality, they are even projects that are being developed and gradually come to fruition. Like Jeff Bezos, boss of Blue Origin, who wants to send polluting industries into space, the space research company, Varda Space, wants to become the first to build a factory in space by teaming up with SpaceX, whose first “space carpooling” should take place in early 2023.

You will also be interested

[EN VIDÉO] Space colonization: natural shelters hide under the surface of Mars and the Moon A recent study reinforces the idea that the lava tunnels present beneath the surface of Mars and the Moon would provide excellent shelter for future space explorers.

An industrial factory in space? The Varda Space project may seem far-fetched – there is no shortage of space on earth to design factories – but it could well advance industries on earth.

The interest for Varda would be to use microgravity to manufacture new materials or to develop the research of the international space station on certain specific products. According to TechCrunch, for example, we could manufacture bio-printed organs or semiconductors even if for the moment nothing has been revealed since no contract with a client has been signed.

To be able to make the journey, Varda Space needs to find partners to make the journey to low earth orbit. And that’s where SpaceX comes into play. The latter offers companies wishing to send objects into space to take advantage of one of its flights planned to do so. Basically, the two companies are making the trip to space together. Arrived at their destination, they separate and get busy each on their own. In short, a sort of “spatial carpooling”. A little different from your Sunday trip between Angers and Paris …





Varda Space has announced that it wants to transport its factory to a Falcon 9, property of SpaceX, for the beginning of the year 2023. The launchers from SpaceX will transport the supplies needed to set up the plant in space. If the companies have not disclosed any term of the contract, we know that the machine will spend about three months in orbit to test these new manufacturing technologies.

Landing, the most critical moment of the mission

Another launch option has nevertheless been studied with the Electron rockets of Rocket Lab. But Varda Space didn’t want to put all of their eggs in one basket, as the New Zealand company will take care of the spacecraft to accommodate the supplies as well as the capsule to get back to Earth. An extremely important capsule since the return of theatmosphere is carried out at Mach 28 and the materials must not break at landing.

In reality, the most complex moment from manufacturing to recovery remains this moment of re-entry into the atmosphere. Mach 28 represents 28 times the speed of sound (1.224 km / h). Remember those science fiction films in which we see the return to earth of a capsule. Now imagine yourself transporting sensitive materials through this uncertain environment while taking in a multitude of external impacts. This will undoubtedly be one of the critical moments of the mission.

Unlike other spacecraft specializing in communication or imaging, Varda Space and its space factory do not require a specific orbit for the mission. It is enough for him to be able to stay in low earth orbit. The lessons learned during this first flight may allow others to be carried out. Varda Space hopes to be able to launch a second or even a third by the end of 2024.

A date still distant which leaves the opportunity to other projects to see the light of day. We know, for example, that the European Union is working on this subject with the “Period” project, which wishes to develop an orbital factory. It will focus on the assembly and manufacture of satellites directly from space in partnership with Airbus. In any case, these ambitious projects give us a glimpse of new perspectives for manufacturers and entrepreneurs of all stripes.