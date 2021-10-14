Sparkling Diamond and Sparkling Pearl Pokémon: A masterpiece for the remake? Our impressions after a first glimpse

Almost 15 years after their release in France on Nintendo DS, Pokémon Diamond and Pearl are back on Switch, in a version redesigned in terms of both graphics and mechanics, called Pokémon Sparkling Diamond and Sparkling Pearl. Remakes that will give chills of nostalgia to early fans, allowing them to return to the Sinnoh region in search of the 107 4th generation Pokémon. And to prepare for their arrival on November 19, 2021, we had the chance to attend a presentation of about thirty minutes in the company of Nintendo and the Pokémon Company. A homecoming that is worth it?

The text below corresponds to the script of the video:

After Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu / Eevee, Sparkling Diamond and Sparkling Pearl is the second generation to be the subject of a remake on Nintendo Switch. In this opus, the player must as usual beat eight champions to become the undisputed master of Pokémon, while facing his rival as well as the Galactic Team. And inevitably, between the base episode on Nintendo DS and the 2021 version, the first thing that stands out are new graphics. Pokémon Sparkling Diamond and Sparkling Pearl thus feature colorful HD visuals in a style closer to the original, unlike what was proposed by Let’s Go Pikachu and Evoli. We will not hide it from you, for the moment we find the result less convincing than the previous remake, even if everything is pleasing to the eye. A little more modernity in terms of the camera, the design of the characters or even the universe would not have been too much. But Pokémon Diamond and Pearl have received improvements on other points, and that’s nice.

The one that caught our attention the most was the use of Secret capsules, the famous CS, you know, these objects that allow you to learn techniques unique to Pokémon, that you can then use on the roads of Sinnoh to, for example, fly or swim. In the past, it was imperative to have the Pokémon with the right technique on you to use it in a specific case. Well in Sparkling Diamond and Sparkling Pearl, the CS are attached to your Pokémontre, and the player can use it in any situation. Beyond reviewing the visual, Nintendo and the Pokémon Company have therefore sought to modernize the game mechanics of 2007, which is a very good point. The Pokémontre, a kind of smart watch that clock, pedometer or object radar, which was previously on the lower screen of the Nintendo DS, can now be displayed on the main screen in different sizes, so you can have it in front of you at all times. In the same way, the staging of the fights is much more dynamic and sophisticated than in the past, like what can be seen in the most recent opus of the series. In addition, it is now possible to roam the Sinnoh region with your favorite Pokémon by your side, and take six of the creatures for a walk in the Peaceful Square. But what about the real novelties of Pokémon Sparkling Diamond and Sparkling Pearl?





The most important is undoubtedly what Nintendo calls the “Pokémon Hideaways“, from unique nooks and crannies to remakes located in Sinnoh Underground Caves. Nooks that have the same environmental characteristics as the area you are in, and that contain commonplace but also unique Pokémon. Important subtlety, the type of creatures in the “Pokémon Hideaways” may change depending on the statues installed in your secret base, a customizable corner which is also back, just like mini-games to mine and obtain fossils or evolution stones. “Pokémon Hideways” seem like a good idea to help find all Pokémon. Then know that a new dance event in the form of a small rhythm game has been added to the Super Competitions, which always make it possible to win ribbons, and where the chances of success can be greater via the “Poffins”, recipes that improve your creatures. At this point, of course, we don’t know everything in store for Pokémon Sparkling Diamond and Sparkling Pearl, but we’re still worried about a lack of any real new stuff. To finish, we unfortunately did not learn more about the multiplayer side of the remakes, except that it will be to take advantage of the Underground with several people, locally as well as online.

To be sure, Nintendo and the Pokémon Company seem to have some great ideas for giving Pokémon Diamond and Pearl a boost, while retaining its original charm. But it is advisable to keep a little more restraint before saying that these are nice remakes, or the new unmissable of the series. Answer on November 19.