Splash Damage (Gears 5, Gears Tactics): the studio on a brand new game with a futuristic universe, 1st details

Founded in the early 2000s, Splash Damage continues its journey and has just announced the production of a new title, of which here is the very first information.

Splash Damage was founded in England in 2001: in twenty years, the British studio has had the opportunity to prove its expertise several times, in particular by making multiplayer its specialty since we owe him this precise part on games like Gears of War 4, Gears 5 or, more formerly, Batman Arkham Origins and even Doom 3. If coming in reinforcement is a beautiful skill of this studio of more than 300 people, he is also behind some projects for which he is fully responsible: we think of Gears Tactics, BRINK, Enemy Territory: Quake Wars or even Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory a long time ago.

new SF franchise for Splash Damage

Today, the organization intends to further develop its franchise portfolio and has just formalized the development of a new game : from what we know, it will therefore be of a new IP located in a science fiction universe. Moreover, Splash Damage is recruiting a whole bunch of designers for this new site, such as an animation programmer, an artistic director, another in design, yet another in development… The list is quite extensive.

We’re creating a brand new game in an original sci-fi universe. Now hiring across a range of disciplines: 🪐Animation Program

🪐Art Director

🪐Design Director

🪐Development Director

🪐Lead Graphics Programmer

🪐And more!

Help us build the future: https://t.co/lI25OvZhT5 pic.twitter.com/9Fm04xgeSd – Splash Damage (@splashdamage) October 13, 2021

In it, we can cite a person specializing in online services, which obviously suggests that the game would have an online multiplayer aspect (and that wouldn’t be surprising). In the same genre, another job offer indicates the search of a level designer with “The experience in the service game”, suggesting that the project could therefore tend towards this economic model.

At last, it’s also about Unreal Engine 4 and PSN, Xbox Live and Steam, as well as mobile and the Switch. The set is still very large but in any case allows you to see roughly, narrowing your eyes, where this new software is heading. We imagine that we will have to be patient before a first lighting … so let’s wait wisely.