Stade Toulousain: for his red card in Biarritz, Tekori is doing well

The sanction was expected; it has just fallen, belatedly. But the Samoan colossus can be relieved. With 4 weeks of suspension, the Disciplinary Commission meeting this Wednesday evening did not have a heavy hand towards the second line of the Stade Toulousain Iosefa Tekori. By receiving the average scale, he will be requalified from the first match in November.

Requalified on 1er November. Definitely excluded from the 68e minute of play in Biarritz for a high tackle on hooker Romain Ruffenach (who was seriously injured during the action), Jo Tekori was sanctioned with 4 weeks of suspension. In reality, he first inherited a duration of 6 weeks, increased by one (given his disciplinary record), however, due to extenuating circumstances (admission of guilt, expression of remorse), reduced by 3. That is to say: 6 + 1 – 3 = 4. CQFD.





“Suspended since the match on October 2 and given the Toulouse schedule, further specifies the NRL, the player will be new to his club on Monday 1er November.”

Tekori will thus miss, again, three meetings: the trip of the Rouge et Noir this weekend to Lyon, the derby against the CO next Saturday 23 October and the trip to Racing 92 on the very last day of the month.

A lesser evil, then. Worried before the hearing, the head coach of the Stadistes must also be satisfied with the sanction. “The general environment cannot and must not allow this kind of fouls and dangerous tackles to pass, Ugo Mola said. However, despite everything, there is a gesture that must gradually no longer happen in this sport because otherwise we will have serious problems. “