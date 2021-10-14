Start of fuel shortage in Martinique due to the blockage of the raf

Gas stations are starting to close one after another due to the blockade of the refinery by carriers fighting against rising gas prices.

Today (Thursday, October 14, 2021), the managers of service stations are paying the price for the blocking of the refinery by carriers after the failure of a meeting at the prefecture.

We are witnessing the usual scenes where motorists storm the stations which empty one after the other. Stations that are not supplied due to the blockage in front of the Sara (Société Anonyme de Raffinerie aux Antilles) in Lamentin.

The Citizen Committee of the South of Martinique (known for its actions in terms of drinking water), with the support of 3 trade union organizations for the transport of goods and dangerous products (STMD, TRTM, and SMT UNOSTRA Martinique) “call on the population to “demand the application of an immediate freeze on the price of the 12.5kg gas cylinder, at 20 euros”.

Since last October 1, this domestic gas has been sold for 30.56 euros, or +1.21 euros compared to the previous month, when it stood at 29.35 euros.

